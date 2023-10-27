LIVE: England vs Argentina

This content is not behind a paywall and it is Habari Media's commitment that it remains so and access to the content is free.

Rugby World Cup live scoring | Bronze final: Argentina v EnglandKeep track of the live scoring as England take on Argentina in the penultimate match of the Rugby World Cup on Friday night. Read more ⮕

Deja vu as Argentina, England battle for Rugby World Cup third placeArgentina play England in the Rugby World Cup's third-place play off on Friday with both sides licking their wounds from two very different semifinal losses and having already met during the tournament. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup bronze playoff preview: Argentina v EnglandArgentina and England will clash in a rematch of their Pool D encounter when they meet in the Rugby World Cup bronze medal playoff. Read more ⮕

BREAKING: England opens a fresh case against Bongi Mbonambi [Statement]England released an official statement saying that Springboks Bongi Mbonambi once verbally abused Tom Curry in 2022. Read more ⮕

England ‘disappointed’ over Mbonambi’s clearance from racial slurRugby Football Union (RFU) has voiced its deep disappointment after South African hooker Bongi Mbonambi was cleared. Read more ⮕

Eskom Se Kant: Popular loadshedding app joins in on trolling EnglandSouth Africans got a chuckle this afternoon via a notification from 'Eskom se Kant' that there will be no loadshedding today. Read more ⮕