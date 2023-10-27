Lithium-ion battery fire extinguishers hitting SA market as solar installations surge

Fire extinguishers that are specifically designed to handle lithium-ion (LI) battery fires, which are energetic and potentially explosive, have started to roll out in South Africa, but there are few options that are properly accredited.

LI batteries are commonly used to store energy as part of solar systems, but are also used in a variety of appliances, including cellphones, laptops, vapes and electric toothbrushes.

