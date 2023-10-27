LISTEN: World Cup final fever grips the nation

It's the big one on Saturday evening ... it's the Boks against the All Blacks in the final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

After seven weeks of scintillating rugby, the World Cup Rugby final has delivered a dream final – one of the greatest rugby rivalries on the planet – it’s the Springboks against the All Blacks at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday night (kick-off 9pm SA time).

