LISTEN: Something is rotten in the state of Kaizer Chiefs

Phakaaathi’s Ballz to the Wall Podcast team bring you the latest football news from Mzansi and beyond!

Kaizer Chiefs made yet another coaching change this week as Molefi Ntseki was given his marching orders and Cavin Johnson was handed the head coach job on an interim basis. Appointing Ntseki looked like a risky decision in the first place for those making the decisions at Amakhosi, and it has backfired, with Chiefs currently nowhere to be seen in the chase for silverware.

In this week’s Ballz to the Wall Podcast, Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark, along with Phakaaathi football writer Tshepo Ntsoelengoe, discusses whether Cavin Johnson is the man to turn Chiefs’ fortunes around. headtopics.com

Perhaps more importantly, however, we look at whether after so many coaching changes at Chiefs, the problem actually lies with those running the club. We also turn our attention to this weekend’s huge continental clash, as Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly renew rivalries in the African Football League.

And we take a brief look at Orlando Pirates, who are aiming to get their DStv Premiership campaign back on track against Polokwane City on Friday evening.

