Lions ready to pounce on Benetton

Winless after the opening two rounds of the 2023-24 Vodacom URC, The Pride are desperate to bounce back after a narrow 17-16 defeat at the hands of Edinburgh in Scotland last week. “The team that will use its chances will win,” said Fourie in a Lions press conference this week. He also stressed that the Joburgers cannot allow Benetton to dictate the game with their kicking and must apply early pressure.

“We want to play rugby with the ball in hand,” Fourie stated, indicating a desire to maintain possession and build momentum. “In the conditions we expect, it is important to keep the ball. “We must not allow them to dictate the game with their kicking. We have to put pressure on them and be physical for the first 40 minutes.”Learning from their previous match, where isolated players lost possession in the opponent’s quarter, the Lions are working diligently to rectify their mistakes.

“There are a few things we are paying attention to this week to do better. Hopefully we can correct last weekend’s mistakes this weekend,” Fourie added. “Against Edinburgh, some of our players got isolated and lost the ball in Edinburgh’s quarter area. It made it difficult to maintain momentum.Fourie also acknowledged the strengths of Benetton, highlighting key players like Malakai Fekitoa, Jacob Umaga, and their formidable pack of forwards.This content is not behind a paywall and it is Habari Media's commitment that it remains so and access to the content is free.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SARUGBYMAG »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2OCEANSVİBE: Robert De Niro Shouts At Assistant Whilst Denying He Was Abusive In $12m LawsuitSouth African and global news updates with a twist. 2oceansvibe is South Africa’s biggest solely owned online news platform with local and world news updates.

Source: 2oceansvibe | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Africa: Assistant Secretary for Economic and Business Affairs Ramin Toloui to Travel to South Africa and Nigeria for Agoa Forum, Creative Industries EventsDocument - Assistant Secretary for Economic and Business Affairs Ramin Toloui will travel to South Africa and Nigeria November 1-9 to participate in multilateral fora and conduct bilateral diplomacy.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

THESANEWS: – Kaizer Chiefs legend hints Relebohile Mofokeng’s EPL moveKaizer Chiefs legend and Cape Town City assistant coach seemingly confirmed Orlando Pirates Relebohile Mofokeng’s EPL move via Insta.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: Bonang Matheba Ready To Start Supporting SA Cricket: “Entering My Cricket Era Ke Sana”Bonang Matheba has announced that she is now rallying behind the national cricket team after the Springboks win. The star's fans shared mixed reactions.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Africa: Olympic Qualifier - Super Falcons Ready to Face Africa's Best Teams -The Super Falcons, nine-time African champions, will next meet the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the race after easing past Ethiopia with a 5-0 aggregate win.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: WATCH: Natasha Joubert’s new sugar-free energy drink ready to hit the storesReigning Miss SA Natasha Joubert has teamed up with MoFaya energy drink to launch her own sugar-free flavour, named Berry Queen

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »