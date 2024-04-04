Limpopo Rapper Raises Concerns Over Royalty Split in Collaboration Song

The Limpopo rapper revealed that he has no knowledge of how the royalties for the song would be split and is being kept in the dark. Moreover, Shebe revealed that he heard the song on the internet like everyone else, raising fans' suspicion about Porry's business dealings.

Shebeshxt questioned DJ Maphorisa's shady business after releasing a song together.

