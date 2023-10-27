Limpopo police launch manhunt for fake cops after mall robbery

spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said on Wednesday at around 12:15 am, security guards were on duty at Tafelkop Mall.

Mashaba said the suspects, clad in police uniform and armed with firearms, arrived driving a white classic“They then demanded to enter the mall as they apparently received information regarding a planned criminal activity that was about to take place at the mall,” he said.The bogus officers also allegedly made a request to enter the security control room to monitor cameras.This was, however, when the security guards became suspicious and notified the actual police without the suspects noticing.

“After a few minutes, one of the suspects received a call, and thereafter, they started to threaten and rob them of cell phones, three two-way radios, and a jacket,” said Mashaba. “They quickly left the building, rushed to their vehicle, and drove off; some of them fled on foot to the nearby shacks after noticing the police.”Man arrested for impersonating cop, attempted bribery headtopics.com

A case of business robbery had been opened, and the investigations were still ongoing, the Saps confirmed. “Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects should contact Detective Sergeant Calvin Maluleke on 076 057 4315, the crime stop number on 08600 10111, the nearest police station, or MySAPSApp,” Mashaba said.

In recent months, a 47-year-old suspect from Boitekong outside Rustenburg, North West, was arrested for pretending to be an investigating officer in a theft case that was opened in September 2022. The suspect had called and demanded R3 000 from the man who was implicated in the theft case on the condition that he would destroy the case docket. headtopics.com

Read more:

TheCitizen_News »

Limpopo Mall Gets Robbed By Gang Dressed As Real PoliceSouth African and global news updates with a twist. 2oceansvibe is South Africa’s biggest solely owned online news platform with local and world news updates. Read more ⮕

Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: Patient zero was a policeman from LimpopoTshwane executive mayor Cilliers Brink also said there was no link found between the water the municipality provides to the Hammanskraal and the cholera outbreak earlier this year. Read more ⮕

Limpopo weather forecast: Partly cloudy to clear skiesLimpopo will experience a cold day with rain throughout the province on Sunday, 18 June, according to the latest weather forecast. Read more ⮕

Phophi Ramathuba takes the lead for Limpopo’s first female premierHealth MEC Phophi Ramathuba is set to make history as Limpopo's first female premier, despite recent controversy. Read more ⮕

Limpopo confiscates 337 illegal gambling machines ‘owned by foreign nationals’The Waterberg region led the pack with 119 illegal gambling machines, followed by Sekhukhune with 73 and Mopani with 55. Read more ⮕

Limpopo weather forecast: Partly cloudy to clear skiesLimpopo will experience a cold day with rain throughout the province on Sunday, 18 June, according to the latest weather forecast. Read more ⮕