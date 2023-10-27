Limpopo Mall Gets Robbed By Gang Dressed As Real Police

Limpopo police issued a warning to shop owners after the Tafelkop Mall was looted by a group of armed guys masquerading as members of the South African Police Service (SAPS). The armed suspects were allegedly clothed in what looked like full police uniforms and instructed the security guards on duty to grant them entrance to the premises to "execute crime prevention responsibilities and monitor cameras in the control room".

"Bear in mind that police officials attached to the detectives in the SAPS are working in normal private clothes and do not wear name tags," Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said in a statement. “If shop owners have any suspicions, they have the right to ask an official to identify himself or herself by showing off their appointment cards, which must be carried by each and every police official which executing their duties.

