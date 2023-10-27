Limpopo confiscates 337 illegal gambling machines ‘owned by foreign nationals’

The Limpopo department of economic development, environment and tourism has confiscate 337 illegal gambling machines allegedly owned by foreign nationals in the province’s five districts.
MEC Rodgers Monama said the owners of the machines must immediately be forced out of the province “bleeding, limping, bruised and crying”. All the confiscated machines were disposed of.The department said this illegal practice was spreading like wildfire in the province. Monama noted that the owners of the machines seldom banked their money in the country.
The propensity to gamble is highest in relation to sports betting at bookmaker sites, followed by casinos, limited pay-out machines and bingo. The population group that gambles the most is between 18 and 29 years old, followed by the 50 to 65 and above age group.
The MEC said it was perplexing that the elderly spent their pension and grant money on gambling. In terms of marital status, Monama said the category that was found to gamble the most were those who were single followed by widows while the third category was married persons.
In terms of employment status, it was found that 81.1% of grant recipients gamble, 80.9% of students respondents gamble, followed by the unemployed (looking for work) at 71.3% and 69.8% of the unemployed (not looking for work)."In the past we showed mercy by imposing fines on illegal gamblers. "Unfortunately, this is not working in our favour," the MEC said.
Just over three hundred illegal gambling machines have been destroyed in Polokwane today. This is part of the Limpopo Gambling Board and the Department of Economic Development's drive as part of Responsible Gambling month. MEC Rodgers Monama led the project.The former chair of the standing committee on public accounts at the Limpopo Legislature said his department was also worried about another new gambling trend in the province.