Lifehacks: See what happens when diabetic takes moringa for weeks (Video)

Try drinking raw egg on an empty stomach and this will happen .

Be it trying out viral food recipes on TikTok or assembling IKEA furniture, knowledge is nowadays, quite literally, one click away.Discover the ultimate natural cure for joint pain Please shareMchunu, Ramaphosa observe progress in upgrade of Emfuleni critical water infrastructure

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Lifehacks: How to wake up early with energy and ease every day (Video)Life just became a lot easier with the LIFEHACK series from The South African website. A new life hack every day of the week - don't miss it! Read more ⮕

SOCCER LIFE: Here are the worst Kaizer Chiefs coaches [VIDEO]WATCH the latest soccer saga from South Africa here, Kaizer chiefs bosses with the worst win ratios in the league. Read more ⮕

WATCH: Hyena steals a cheetah’s kill [VIDEO]The Animal Sighting video features a wildlife video of the day. In today's video, a hyena catches a cheetah catching an impala. Read more ⮕

Taxi owner’s killers handed life imprisonment plus 22 yearsSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Gauteng Education MEC to visit family of pupil who took own lifeThe grade six Khehlekile Primary School learner died at his home in the East Rand on Monday after allegedly being bullied. Read more ⮕

Life Esidimeni Inquest resumes in the Pretoria High Court - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Many of the deaths were as a result of neglect, starvation, and dehydration. Read more ⮕