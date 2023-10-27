Life in prison for Dunoon man who raped 7-year-old girl and infected her with HIV

as also sentenced to 10 years for attempted murder.A 42-year-old Dunoon man who raped a young relative, infecting her with HIV in the process, was sentenced to life in prison in the Cape Town Regional Court this week.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the girl, raped the girl in 2016 when she was only 7 years old. Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the man was charged with attempted murder and rape.The girl, now 14, said in her victim impact statement:"My life will not be the same again and I will not forget what happened."He did not only rape me, but he also infected me with HIV, and I must drink tablets every night.

Prosecutor Ruwayda Badrudeen told the court the man raped the girl on the couch where she had been watching TV.An initial HIV test came back negative but the doctor requested further tests a few weeks later and the second test came back positive. headtopics.com

The police arrested the man on 7 September 2016 after the girl informed the investigating officer about the incident. The accused's initial version, to his attorney, was that he was gay and therefore could not have raped the child," Ntabazalila said.He subsequently indicated that if the State could prove the HIV strain the child contracted was the same as he had, he would plead guilty.The virologist analysed three viral loads of blood and the rest were sent to Tygerberg Hospital for analysis, which linked him to the crime.

The accused lodged a bail application and was released and put under house arrest, where he opted to stay with his brother.Ntabazalila said the court ordered that the man's name be added to the National Register of Sex Offenders. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: News24 »

- 'It's one game I will remember for the rest of my life'Mshini - 'It's one game I will remember for the rest of my life' Read more ⮕

Adam Scott's wife, Naomi Scott's biography and life storyAdam Scott's wife, Naomi Scott, is an American film producer, actress, and scriptwriter. Here is everything you need to know about her career and personal life Read more ⮕

Thokoza tragedy: Grade 6 boy takes own life amid bullying allegationsKhehlekile Primary School in Thokoza, Ekurhuleni, is shaken by the loss of a Grade 6 learner who took his own life. Read more ⮕

All the ways your attachment style affects your sex life in a massive wayAll the ways your attachment style affects your sex life in a massive way Read more ⮕

Section 27 wants Life Esidimeni decision makers charged with culpable homicideThe civil rights organisation said two Department of Health officials and the former owner of an NGO should be criminally charged for the decisions they made that led to the deaths of 144 mental health patients in 2016. Read more ⮕

Gauteng Education MEC to visit family of pupil who took own lifeThe grade six Khehlekile Primary School learner died at his home in the East Rand on Monday after allegedly being bullied. Read more ⮕