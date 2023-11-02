Life Esidimeni inquest resumes with closing arguments - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,

The inquest aims to determine whether any individuals should be held criminally liable for their alleged roles in the series of events that led to the loss of vulnerable patients.In yesterday’s session, the defence teams for the workers at the implicated non-governmental organisations, including Precious Angels, sought to deflect blame and shield their clients from responsibility.

Advocate Tlou Phihlela, representing the workers, emphasised that the evidence presented before the court should not solely implicate his clients in the tragedy, attempting to minimise the culpability of Precious Angels’ owner, Ethel Ncube., Dr. Mmakgabo Manamela, vehemently argued against holding their client accountable for her alleged involvement in the events at Life Esidimeni.

Advocate Russell Sibara delivered impassioned closing arguments, attempting to mitigate the charges against Dr. Manamela. Meanwhile, the non-governmental organisation Section 27 has maintained its call for accountability, pushing for the prosecution of Dr. Manamela, former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, and Ethel Ncube, the owner of Precious Angels. Section 27 is seeking charges of culpable homicide against the individuals involved, advocating for justice for the victims and their families.

