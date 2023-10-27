Life Esidimeni Inquest adjourned until Monday - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,

The legal representative of one of the former employees of the Gauteng Health Department, Dr Sophia Lenkwane, has asked the high court in Pretoria

Lenkwane was part of the team that facilitated the relocation of over 3 000 mental health users from the Life Esidimeni facilities in 2016. This is after it was shut down by former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu due to budget cuts.

The inquest that resumed this week aims to determine if anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of the 144 patients. Most of them died of hunger, dehydration, and stress-related complications during the relocation from the Life Esidimeni in June 2016.Lenkwane’s legal representative Advocate Lerato Maite says her client has been a credible witness throughout the inquest. She argues that her client does not deserve to be punished. headtopics.com

“Can I indicate to your ladyship that Dr Likwana has been a credible witness and she has provided the information that was required? What is obvious from the evidence is that there has been no legal or factual position that has been attributable to any of her conduct in respect to the demise of Mental Health Users (patients). With that being the essential question that has to be responded to by this court.

But for some like Ethel Ncube, the owner of Precious Angels NGO who is being accused of negligence and for disregarding the needs of her patients, the law must take its course. Advocate Nasreen Rajab-Budlender, representing the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) and 44 families of the deceased patients, made reference to the evidence brought before the court, by witnesses who testified about the first patient’s death that occurred at the NGO. headtopics.com

