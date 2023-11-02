‘Lies, abuse of power’: Report fingers Phakeng and Ngonyama in UCT crisis

“As Pityana testified, she (Phakeng) failed to meet her promises, and her unprofessional behaviour continued.“The most troubling aspect of her leadership was the divisive way she used race and racial difference as a weapon in her interaction with almost everyone in UCT, regardless of their position.“It became increasingly difficult for leaders and staff to attend meetings with her as she tolerated no disagreement and caused distress to those affected,” reads the report.

Communications and marketing director Gerda Kruger − Among her many concerns, she engaged Phakeng about her problematic social media activities, proposing that UCT communications run her accounts, but she refused. The tensions between the two led to her suspension after she collated a farewell gift for Feris in the form of archived stories. Phakeng “exploded” when she heard about it and charged and suspended Kruger, despite her apology to Phakeng.

“This is a service HR afforded to its senior executives. The focus of the support from Lange’s coach was for her to learn to stand her ground against the VC’s “constant aggression”. Other members of UCT also used this facility to cope with Phakeng’s abuse,” reads the report.

It emerged that Phakeng thought Lange wanted to replace her as VC, even though Lange indicated that she wanted to serve another term as teaching and education head.In January 2022, Ngonyama held a meeting with Lange, where she informed her she would have to leave.

Ngonyama had the terms for Lange’s departure and agreement finished ahead of the March 2022 senate meeting expected to endorse Phakeng for a second term.

