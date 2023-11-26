Liberty Two Degrees delists from JSE after buyout deal

Real estate investment trust (Reit) Liberty Two Degrees (L2D) delisted from the JSE last week following majority shareholder Liberty Group’s buyout deal of minorities being finalised. L2D is effectively owned by banking giant Standard Bank Group now, as Liberty Group is one of the bank’s subsidiaries. On this week’s podcast, L2D CEO Amelia Beattie speaks about what’s next for the group now that it has exited the JSE after almost seven years of trading on the bourse.
Beattie is the first guest to have been on this special Moneyweb podcast twice. The last time we chatted was back in 2021, just as the Covid lockdowns were easing
