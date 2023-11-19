Liberian President George Weah Concedes to Rival in Presidential Race

Liberian President George Weah has been hailed for his sportsmanship for conceding to his rival in the presidential race. Weah called Joseph Boakai to congratulate him, saving the country from tension. This action is rare for a sitting president, according to human rights advocate Hassan Bility.





