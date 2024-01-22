Liberia's Oldest-Ever President to be Sworn In

Mocked by his critics as "Sleepy Joe", 79-year-old Joseph Boakai is set to be sworn in as Liberia's oldest-ever president after scraping a win in November's run-off election, with the help of a former rebel commander. It will mark a generational shift, as Mr Boakai will take the reins of power from the nation's youngest-ever elected leader, George Weah.

The former international football star rose to the presidency at the age of 51 after defeating Mr Boakai in elections six years ago, but lost to him this time around by just over 20,000 votes. For Rodney Sieh, the editor of Liberia's FrontPage Africa news site, Mr Boakai's victory did not come as a surprise. "People were fed up with the Weah administration - its corruption and opulence, the flashy cars and fancy restaurants. An official from the presidency even threw a bottle of Moet champagne over a flashy car he bought for his wife, and put a photo on social medi





