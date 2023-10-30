Liberia: Runoff Blues As Urey's ALP Bows to Weah

President Weah accepting the pledge of support said,"Family tree can bend but it can't break," referring to Mr. Urey and family as his family members and that they fell apart due to irreconcilable political differences then.

Mr. Urey and his entire family along with some officials of ALP pledged their support to Mr. Weah at a well-attended program decorated with both parties' paraphernalia ahead of the run-off. The endorsement comes days after another critic of President Weah, Talk Show host Henry P. Costa, who led two successive demonstrations against the regime, pledged his support to his (Mr. Weah) re-election ahead of the November 14 Presidential run-off.The ALP had been the main ally of former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai of the Unity Party before going into the October 10, 2023, Presidential and Legislative elections.

Urey's endorsement of President Weah ahead of the runoff did not come as a surprise to Liberians, it had become obvious that his next destination would have been the CDC where he once found shelter in 2017.

The endorsement ceremony was held despite a split within the ALP over the decision to endorse Mr. Weah ahead of former Vice President Joseph Boakai. Mr. Urey commenting on the disagreement within the party over the endorsement of Mr. Weah indicated, that he as Political Leader of ALP, he commands the majority of the party therefore, the endorsement is legit.

Responding to the ALP's support pledge, Mr. Weah, while welcoming Mr. Urey and his ALP partisans promised to uphold and defend the trust and confidence, they had reposed in him. Earlier, he acknowledged that the political division had broken the family ties he held with the Ureys. He said the pledge of support to his re-election bid has also helped to restore the broken relationship they had as family.

