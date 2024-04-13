Liberia and China Sign $5 Million Agreement to Expand Broadcasting System

The Government of Liberia and the People's Republic of China have signed a $5 million agreement to refurbish and expand the Liberia Broadcasting System ( LBS ). The project includes constructing a new broadcasting building and a new broadcasting production system. The signing ceremony took place at the LBS compound and was attended by several distinguished guests, including the Information Minister and the LBS Director General.

The Chinese Ambassador expressed China's commitment to supporting Liberia and expressed his hope for the future of LBS under the new leadership team

Liberia China Agreement Broadcasting LBS Refurbish Expand Project Signing Ceremony

