On Friday, 27 October 2023, Integrity Watch Liberia in partnership with the National Elections Commission (EC) presented its findings on political parties' campaign finance regulations.

Making a brief PowerPoint presentation on the finding, Integrity Watch Liberia Executive Director Mr. Harold Aidoo, Sr., said the report cut across political parties, actors, and institutions on their adherence to the NEC campaign finance regulations and the Elections Law.

"We have found out one thousand three hundred and thirty-three campaign violations. We recruited data collectors from civil society, and journalists from across the country," Aidoo said. Also, he added that political parties violated the laws but most of the regulations were violated by the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) which is the governing party. headtopics.com

He noted that parties failed to disclose how they got their money and how they are spending it, adding that they also failed to disclose the filing of their reports.Earlier, United Nations Resident Coordinator to Liberia Christine Umutoni extolled the Integrity Watch Liberia for the comprehensive report, adding that campaign finance regulations should be adhered to.

For his part, the NEC Political Affairs Director Mr. Ignatius B. Weseeh said that Liberia's electoral system calls for accountability.

