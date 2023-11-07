HEAD TOPICS

Lewis Hamilton to Expand Mission 44 Initiative into USA and South Africa

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton announces plans to expand his charitable foundation, Mission 44, into the USA and South Africa. Hamilton also expresses his desire for F1 to come to South Africa.

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton plans to expand his Mission 44 initiative into the USA and South Africa. Mission 44 aims to transform the lives of young people facing disadvantage and discrimination. Hamilton is also pushing for F1 to come to South Africa, as he has a large following there.

