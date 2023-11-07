Lewis Hamilton to Expand Mission 44 Initiative into USA and South Africa

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton plans to expand his Mission 44 initiative into the USA and South Africa. Mission 44 aims to transform the lives of young people facing disadvantage and discrimination. Hamilton is also pushing for F1 to come to South Africa, as he has a large following there.

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: DA Submits Parliamentary Questions On Status of South Africa's Air Quality Monitoring StationsPress Release - Note to editors: Please find the attached soundbite by Hannah Shameema Winkler MP

Source: allafrica | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Israel, cycles of hatred and international lawSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Massive manhunt activated for suspects who committed a housebreaking at a farm along Elim Road, Makhado, firearms and money stolenSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: 18 Farm attacks, 2 farm murders in South Africa, October 2023South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: The US jobs report deepens dollar retreatSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: China, US to Discuss Implementation of International Arms Control TreatiesSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »