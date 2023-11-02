LETTER: Where is the EMPD when you really need them?

Some examples are Atlas and Elizabeth roads, Atlas and Mercury Street, Atlas and the N12 and Atlas and North Rand, North Rand and Rondebult, North Rand and Rietfontein, Rondebult and Ravenswood where there is complete chaos with traffic backed up for miles in morning and afternoon load-shedding.

Why? This speaks to my point above about whether patrol officers do point duty because it seemed bizarre to be pulling people off on a small side road. These motorists have just sat in traffic chaos due to traffic lights being out. The EMPD should have been at the intersection to alleviate congestion.

It would be far better PR for the EMPD to be seen directing traffic where traffic lights are out than to be pouncing on unsuspecting motorists during peak hour when everyone just wants to get home. Their training is three years. Determining locations where points people are deployed is dependent on the seriousness of activity in and around the point, the impact it has on the free flow of traffic and the previous consequential history of this point if not manned. The deployment of officers is done according to the priority of that day and could be that only one or two points will be covered.

Officers “pulling motorists off at random” could have been involved in other law enforcement functions, such as speed law enforcement on that specific day. It cannot be right that our policing must come to a standstill because all the officers are doing traffic control. T

