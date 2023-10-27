Let the Boks play for the love of the game

Game plan: Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber (back) and South African Rugby Union director Rassie Erasmus should let the leashes off the players. Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images
A number of references have been made to the 2019 and 1995 World Cup tournaments. The 1995 edition is still remembered because South Africa hosted the tournament just after the demise of apartheid and global hero Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratic president, wore the number six Springbok shirt even though the Springbok was closely associated with apartheid and its racism.documentary, which followed the Boks, was made.
In 2019, Rassie was able to get the players to ignore the pressure and think of the game as pleasure. He reminded them that a rugby match was not pressure for most South Africans. Real pressure was felt by the millions of people who did not have the luxury of playing rugby for a living; their pressure was hustling for a job, fighting hunger and poverty, or mourning the murder of a loved one. headtopics.com
We went into the tournament having to explain ad nauseam why we had seven forwards and one back on the substitutes’ bench in the warm-up against the All Blacks, when there are usually five or six forwards and two or three backs. The seven-one split meant that we could replace the entire scrum pack.
Our very integrity is put into question. When our players were sent for head injury assessments in the game against France, it was suggested that we were deliberately using the HIA system to get rolling substitutions. And now after the semi-final victory against England, as we prepare for the final against the All Blacks, hooker and vice-captain Bongi Mbonambi is being investigated for an alleged racist slur directed at England player Tom Curry. headtopics.com