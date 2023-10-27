Lesufi announces plans to build 40 new roads across Emfuleni Local Municipality

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has announced plans to build 40 new roads in communities across the Emfuleni Local Municipality.

They visited the Sebokeng wastewater treatment plant to assess progress made to upgrade the facility and are engaging the community. There’ve been calls from several political parties and civil society organisations for the Emfuleni Local Municipality to be put under administration and the city council to be dissolved.

Residents have complained about a lack of water provision, frequent electricity outages and collapsing road infrastructure."We are fixing the water challenges, we are fixing the sewer challenges and on the basis of that, we will launch the process of ensuring that the government can work. A new city is developing, a very beautiful city will develop." headtopics.com

Last month, the National Council of Provinces expressed concern over the municipality’s lack of an operation budget to fast-track service delivery. “Why is it so close to the people ?” - President Cyril Ramaphosa asks why a sewage water storage was built near a community in Sebokeng. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/ysEEccFJSw

