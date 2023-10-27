Lesotho's opposition coalition warns SADC of a potential coup

Eleven opposition parties appealed to the SADC to focus on a potential coup plot in Lesotho.It added that key members were being threatened by the security sector.

The opposition responded by addressing a letter to the SADC's executive secretary, Elias Magosi, copied to the bloc's chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema, as well as South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is the bloc's facilitator of the security situation in the country.

"Recent expulsions of some RFP members and defections of others deprived the government of the majority in the House and, in light of this development, the opposition submitted a proposal for a vote of no confidence in the government, in accordance with Section 87 of the Constitution of Lesotho and National Assembly Standing Order No. 110," reads the letter to SADC. headtopics.com

The main opposition, Democratic Congress, initiated the vote of no confidence, armed with a 2020 constitutional amendment which clipped the powers of the executive. For a recall of the prime minister, there's a need for a straight majority, and the opposition has 61 out of 120 legislators on its side.Since the motion, opposition political parties, in its letter, said it was"extremely urgent" to alert the SADC of what was brewing in Lesotho.

On the same day, they claimed,"police laid siege" at Basotho National Party leader Machesetsa Mofomobe's house at midnight, and only left at dawn.They said the army commander, Lieutenant-General Mojalefa Letsoela, addressed soldiers who had returned from the SADC Standby Force, and issued threats that any transfer of power would not be accepted. headtopics.com

