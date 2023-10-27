Lesotho: KFC Closes Branches as Precaution Against Avian Flu Outbreak in South Africa

KFC has suspended business in Lesotho following the spread of avian flu in South Africa, where the fast food giant sources its chicken. A post on Facebook read:

Our supply chain has been severely impacted due to unexpected government regulations. Food quality and safety remain our number one priority. We can confirm that KFC Lesotho currently procures its poultry products from certified AI free farms in South Africa. These farms are tested independently and daily to ensure the poultry is free of Avian Flu. We will continue to engage the relevant stakeholders and hope to reach a resolution as soon as possible.

