Lerato Mvelase Shared How Childhood Adversities Shaped Her ‘Handle It’ Nature in Recent Interview

Lerato Mvelase's story from rough childhood to success in the entertainment industry in mzansi is one for the booksMvelase expressed pride in her journey and how she became successful, saying her upbringing played a huge role in thatLerato Mvelase went through a lot in her childhood, but her success so far brings joy to her. Image: @lerato_mvelaseLerato Mvelase is one of those familiar faces on our small screens that you just cannot miss.

"You know my nature is that of handling things, so I handle things myself, and that's just who I am."The actress was showered with birthday bliss from fans and colleagues who celebrated her special day and her remarkable decades-long career.You are already subscribed to our newsletter!Check your inbox to be the first to know the hottest news

South Africa Headlines Read more: brieflyza »

Young Girl Shares TikTok Video of Teachers Spoiling Class With KFC, Mzansi Share School MemoriesA young schoolgirl shared a TikTok video of her teachers spoiling them with lunch for KFC. Mzansi people shared memories of their educators and school days. Read more ⮕

Rachel Kolisi Shares Sweet Reunion Video As Siya’s Siblings Arrive in Paris After Months ApartRachel Kolisi shared a video of Siya Kolisi's siblings finally arrving in Paris after months of seperation. The Springbok Captain wife shared the sweet moment. Read more ⮕

Thandiswa Mazwai shares about her childhood with 1 photo ahead of new music, 'Kulungile. Kundlulile'Thandiswa Mazwai has shared an emotional story about her childhood with an emotional picture with her siblings ahead of upcoming music, 'Kulungile. Kundlulile'. Read more ⮕

– Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe’s family wears rare Boks jersey [photos]Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe's family is topping trends after Layla Kolbe shared photos with her children wearing a rare Boks jersey. Read more ⮕

WATCH: DJ Khaled rallies behind World Cup finalistsDJ Khaled has once again shared a passionate message of support ahead of the Rugby World Cup final between the Springboks and All Blacks. Read more ⮕

‘Couldn’t be more proud of him’: England’s coach on Tom CurryEngland head coach Steve Borthwick shared a conversation between him and Tom Curry who had accused Bongi Mbonambi of expressing racial slur. Read more ⮕