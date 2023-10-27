Lenovo, Nvidia announce hybrid AI solutions

Lenovo and Nvidia announced an expansion of their partnership with new, hybrid solutions and engineering collaboration that supports their shared vision to bring the power of generative AI to every enterprise.

In close collaboration with Nvidia, Lenovo will deliver fully integrated systems that bring AI-powered computing to everywhere data is created, from the edge to the cloud, helping businesses easily deploy tailored generative AI applications to drive innovation and transformation across any industry.

The offerings were described by Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang and Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang at the annual global Lenovo Tech World keynote held in Austin, Texas, where they discussed businesses’ need for end-to-end solutions that bring together accelerated systems, AI software and expert services to quickly build and run custom AI models using their own data. headtopics.com

Supported by the new Lenovo AI Professional Services Practice, the solutions enable enterprises to use a hybrid cloud approach – building their custom AI models using NVIDIA AI Foundations cloud service and then running them with on-prem Lenovo systems powered by NVIDIA’s latest hardware and software designed for generative AI.

“Together, Lenovo and NVIDIA are driving a new era of Hybrid AI for businesses, designing the next generation of technology that delivers an AI-powered future now and unlocks the power of their data anywhere it is created,” says Kirk Skaugen, president of Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. “Lenovo’s expanded engineering and time to market partnership with NVIDIA simplifies the path to generative AI for all and helps customers anywhere rapidly use cutting-edge AI to transform their business. headtopics.com

