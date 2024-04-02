Leicester Tigers fined £10,000 for salary cap breach

In a recent development, the Premiership Rugby has announced that Leicester Tigers have been fined £10,000 (R236,000) related to a breach of salary cap regulations during the 2019-20 season. The breach, which resulted in additional payments of £47,136 (R1.12 million), comes as a separate matter from the £310,000 (R7.3 million) fine the Tigers were handed two years ago. According to Premiership Rugby, the additional payments were identified in the 2019-20 campaign.

Despite the breach, Leicester Tigers avoided any points deduction. An investigation by league bosses found that the club had failed to comply with salary cap regulations by arranging for a third-party company to make payments to the image rights companies of their players. These payments, which were made over four seasons from 2016-17 to 2019-20, should have been declared as part of Leicester’s salary cap but were not disclosed. The news of Leicester’s latest infraction comes in the wake of Saracens’ high-profile salary cap breaches

