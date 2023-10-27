LEGO’s Dune set flutters into South Africa for R3099

LEGO made a surprising reveal this week in the form of a Dune Ornithopter that will release next year.Earlier this week LEGO dropped a rather unexpected announcement on the world in the form of an Ornithopter from the most recent incarnation of Dune.

LEGO set 10327: Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter has 1 369 pieces and, overseas, it is slated for a 1st February release. This will put the LEGO set closer to the 15th March release of Eight minifigures are included with the vehicle: Baron Harkonnen, Chani, Duncan Idaho, Gurney Halleck, Lady Jessica, Leto Atreides, Liet Kynes and Paul Atreides.

For all of this overseas buyers will need to pay $164.99 (~R3 115), €164.99 (~R 3 290) or £149.99 (~R3 437) depending on their region. While we don’t advocate for pre-orders we do want to mention that there is at least one reason to buy the set now as a pre-order, aside from securing your copy of the Ornithopter. Pre-orders from Great Yellow Brick qualify for a gift with purchase (GWP). If you want the Ornithopter and one of the in stock GWP, it may be a good idea to order now instead of later. headtopics.com

Overseas media were given some early access to the set recently and it is worth looking at because several features of the Ornithopter were displayed here. LEGO itself has, for some reason, not highlighted these features in its own promotion of the set.

