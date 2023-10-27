Legend on why Sundowns is annoying to Ahly

Zamalek legend Mido explains why Mamelodi Sundowns must be worried about facing the Red Devils on Sunday. Image Source: (@CAF/MamelodiSundowns/Twitter)Zamalek legend Mido explains why Mamelodi Sundowns must be worried about facing the Red Devils on Sunday. Image Source: (@CAF/MamelodiSundowns/Twitter)While Mido says the South African side, Sundowns have improved over the past few seasons and are annoying, Mido argues that they might struggle against Ahly.

"Sundowns is one of the teams with an identity on the continent of Africa and they have a very distinctive playing school," Mido tells

"No matter how many players Sundowns loses or if they change the coach, they have one playing philosophy. A team that is annoying for any team. In Addition, the outspoken Ahly legend also adds that despite the praise of Rulani Mokwena's Sundowns, the Egyptians can still cause an upset.

The first leg of the highly awaited semi-final will be played at Loftus Versfeld Stadium and the return leg is slated for Cairo next week. "Just as Al Ahly fans are worried about Sundowns, the fans of the South African team are more worried than the Ahly fans," adds Mido. October 26, 2023

"Al Ahly can always or most of the time, with its players and accumulated personal experiences, overcome Sundowns despite the difficulty of the confrontation." At the same time, Sundowns have once again offered all fans wearing Masandawan regalia a free entrance to the venue.

