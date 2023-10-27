Legal analyst not convinced of Zuma's prospects in Downer case

JOHANNESBURG - Legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala says he’s not convinced of Former President Jacob Zuma’s chances of success in his latest application for Billy Downer’s removal from the arms deal corruption case.

In the application, Zuma argues he believes Downer is biased against him and should be disqualified from trying him, because of the private prosecution the former president’s now instituted against the seasoned state advocate.

The application was argued before the High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday, with judgment reserved. Zikalala highlights that as it stands, there have been no findings against Downer - and the allegations against him are just that: allegations."The leading case in this matter - State v Porritt - does say you don’t have to have a prosecutor that has to like you, their allegiances are to the NPA and not to you, so you can't be prepared that they’re going to treat you with kid gloves. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: ewnupdates »

| Zuma back in court to (again) seek his corruption prosecutor Downer's removalFormer President Jacob Zuma's Arms Deal corruption case has resumed in the Kwazulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday. Zuma's lawyers will again seek the removal of his corruption prosecutor, Billy Downer, on the basis of Zuma's now invalidated private prosecution against him. Read more ⮕

Zuma lawyers confirm ConCourt appeal bid related to Downer private prosecutionAdvocate Dali Mpofu, acting for the former president, on Thursday told the court they had now approached the Constitutional Court. Read more ⮕

Zuma makes second bid to remove Downer from his arms deal corruption caseThe Pietermaritzburg High Court is on Thursday set to hear a second bid from Zuma aimed at having Downer, who’s leading the prosecution, removed from the case. Read more ⮕

Downer says Zuma’s latest attack on him is a repeat of past onesAfrica's Best Read Read more ⮕

Zuma corruption trial would be over had State pulled Downer from onsetZuma and Downer faced off in the Pietermaritzburg High Court again on Thursday, for an application from the former president for the State advocate to be removed from the case in which Zuma is accused number one. Read more ⮕

Zuma trial: ‘Downer can’t be a prosecutor and accused in same matter’Zuma' is again seeking the removal of Downer, on the basis of his now invalidated private prosecution against him. Read more ⮕