Lebohang Mpyana who played 'Khelina' in DiepCity succumbs to brief illness

Her family confirmed this in a statement on Thursday: "It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our daughter Lebogang Mpyana." In DiepCity, she played a nosy, self-assured, and happy wife to Ringtone. She also starred with renowned actors including Dawn Thandeka King, Mduduzi Mabaso, Sonia Mbele, and Hamilton Dlamini.Lebogang"Lettie" Mpyana AKA Khelina from Diep City 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/mzT1cFlXle

' ƃuɐuǝsʇ ǝʞ oɯ ɐuoɐɥ (@eyezak015) November 1, 2023 Despite having over 19 years of experience in the entertainment sector, taking on the role of Khelina on Mzansi Magic's DiepCity was the gateway to tangible fame.

Lebogang's performance on the beloved soap earned her the Viewers' Choice Best Actress Award at the September 2021 Royalty Soapie Awards. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lettie Lebohang (@lettielebohang)

South Africa Headlines Read more: EWNUPDATES »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BRİEFLYZA: SA mourns the death of 'DiepCity' actress Lebohang 'Khelina' Mpyana: 'may her soul rest in peace'Lebohang Lettie Mpyana reportedly passed away on Wednesday, 1 November 2023. The family of the deceased confirmed her death and that she died after a short illness.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

THESANEWS: RIP: Family of ‘Diep City’ actress Lebohang ‘Lettie’ Mpyana confirm her passingComedian and actress Lebohang 'Lettie' Mpyana, who portrayed the role of Khelina in 'Diep City' has passed away.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: ‘Diep City’ actress Lebohang Mpyana has diedActress Lebohang Mapye has passed away. Lebohang was popularly known for her role as Khelina on Mzansi's popular show, Diep City

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THESANEWS: South African actress Lebohang ‘Lettie’ Mpyana passes awayThe entertainment world mourns the loss of beloved Limpopo comedian Lebohang Lettie Mpyana at 34, leaving a void in fans hearts.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: LIVE: Legendary Springboks brief the media after touching down on home soilThe rugby world champions have arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport, brandishing the Webb Ellis Cup with pride to cheering supporters. They are about to embark on a four-day trophy tour across the country.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

TECHCENTRAL: More taxes and state borrowing: the mini budget in briefHere’s who will benefit and lose from Wednesday’s medium-term budget policy statement.

Source: TechCentral | Read more »