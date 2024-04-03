Lebanese Artist Tarek Yamani Blends Arabic Music and Jazz

The music of Lebanese artist Tarek Yamani fuses the sounds of Arabic music and jazz, creating a unique blend that he wants to be seen as a whole rather than a mix. Yamani explains that his music has its own personality and identity, but is influenced by two different cultural backgrounds.

Join our free subscription trial to learn more about this talented artist and stay informed with News24's fearless journalism.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



News24 / 🏆 4. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lebanese youths take up rods and reels to learn sustainable fishingSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews - 🏆 44. / 51 Read more »

Sudan Civil Democratic Forces - 'Leaked Document Slanderously Attributed to Hamdok, Spa'A 'leaked' document purporting to be a proposal to resolve the war in Sudan, has been falsely attributed to former Sudan Prime Minister and chair of the Civil Democratic Forces (Tagaddum, meaning progress in Arabic) Abdallah Hamdok, and the Sudanese Professional Association (SPA) according to the spokesperson for Tagaddum, Alaaeldin Nugud.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Music streaming price shootout in South Africa — YouTube beats Apple Music, SpotifyWe compared six music streaming services available in South Africa regarding pricing and content.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

Streaming giant Spotify adds music videos to outputMusic streaming giant Spotify on Wednesday announced it would be posting music videos on its platform in 'select markets', entering an arena long dominated by YouTube. Google's streaming behemoth YouTube has long dominated music videos online, with much of the platform's most-viewed content being music videos.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Lizzo shocks fans with music industry departure amid controversiesLizzo, the fierce and fearless powerhouse, revealed her decision to walk away from the music industry, amid mounting controversies.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Legends Never Die: Honouring Winnie Mandela through music and poetryLegends Never Die: Honouring Winnie Mandela through music and poetry

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »