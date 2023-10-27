Learner suicide: Independent law firm to probe Grade 6 boy’s death

The Department of Basic Education briefed Parliament on Tuesday after the Progress in International Reading and Literacy Study showed that eight out of ten grade 4 learners could not read for meaning. Image: GroundUp.The Department of Basic Education briefed Parliament on Tuesday after the Progress in International Reading and Literacy Study showed that eight out of ten grade 4 learners could not read for meaning. Image: GroundUp.

Mbatha who attended Khehlekile Primary School in Thokoza, Ekurhuleni, took his own life on Monday, 23 October 2023, after allegedly being bullied at school.Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Monday, 30 October MEC Matome Chiloane will present the independent law firm to the School Management Team and School Governing Body. Subsequently, the MEC will proceed to introduce the law firm to the Mbatha family.

In June this year, MEC Chiloane said it is concerning that learners are taking their own lives after two learners from Ekurhuleni committed suicide by consuming poison. A Grade 8 girl learner from Geluksdal Secondary School and a Grade 12 girl learner from Nigel High School, also in Ekurhuleni, unfortunately, took their own lives on Tuesday, 4 July 2023, and Thursday, 29 June 2023, respectively. headtopics.com

The first learner from Nigel High School consumed poison at home on Thursday, 29 June 2023, and succumbed. Subsequently, the learner from Geluksdal Secondary School also consumed poison at home on Tuesday, 4 July 2023, in the evening. She began complaining and was rushed to a nearby medical facility. Sadly, she died in the vehicle while being transported for medical attention.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

GDE appoints independent firm to probe East Rand learner's deathGrade 6 pupil Sibusiso Mbatha died by suicide on Monday, after allegedly being bullied at the Khehlekile Primary School in the East Rand. Read more ⮕

Thokoza tragedy: Independent law firm appointed to probe learner’s suicideThe Gauteng Department of Education takes action in the wake of a 12-year-old learner's suicide, appointing a law firm to investigate. Read more ⮕

Learner suicide: Grade 6 pupil found hanging after alleged bullyingA Grade 6 learner from Khehlekile Primary School committed suicide after he was allegedly bullied at school. Read more ⮕

Gauteng Education MEC to visit family of pupil who took own lifeThe grade six Khehlekile Primary School learner died at his home in the East Rand on Monday after allegedly being bullied. Read more ⮕

18-Year-Old Mom Who Started Grade 1 Shows Morning Routine Balancing Motherhood and EducationAn African 18-year-old mom started Grade 1 and shared her morning routine. Peeps loved the viral TikTok clip showing that she was not giving up on her dreams. Read more ⮕

Video: Probe into suicide of Gauteng boy who was allegedly bullied by teacherAn independent law firm will be appointed to investigate a 12-year-old’s death. Read more ⮕