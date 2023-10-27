Learner suicide: Independent law firm to probe Grade 6 boy’s death

The Department of Basic Education briefed Parliament on Tuesday after the Progress in International Reading and Literacy Study showed that eight out of ten grade 4 learners could not read for meaning. Image: GroundUp.The Department of Basic Education briefed Parliament on Tuesday after the Progress in International Reading and Literacy Study showed that eight out of ten grade 4 learners could not read for meaning. Image: GroundUp.
Mbatha who attended Khehlekile Primary School in Thokoza, Ekurhuleni, took his own life on Monday, 23 October 2023, after allegedly being bullied at school.Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Monday, 30 October MEC Matome Chiloane will present the independent law firm to the School Management Team and School Governing Body. Subsequently, the MEC will proceed to introduce the law firm to the Mbatha family.
In June this year, MEC Chiloane said it is concerning that learners are taking their own lives after two learners from Ekurhuleni committed suicide by consuming poison. A Grade 8 girl learner from Geluksdal Secondary School and a Grade 12 girl learner from Nigel High School, also in Ekurhuleni, unfortunately, took their own lives on Tuesday, 4 July 2023, and Thursday, 29 June 2023, respectively. headtopics.com
The first learner from Nigel High School consumed poison at home on Thursday, 29 June 2023, and succumbed. Subsequently, the learner from Geluksdal Secondary School also consumed poison at home on Tuesday, 4 July 2023, in the evening. She began complaining and was rushed to a nearby medical facility. Sadly, she died in the vehicle while being transported for medical attention.