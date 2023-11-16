Leadership of Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality criticized for failing to appear before committee

The new call centre is located in the same yard as the old one in Vryburg. Sources claim no one knows what goes on in the call centre.The"insolent" leadership of the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality has received a serious tongue-lashing from the North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Premier, Finance, Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs for failing to appear before it last week.

Last week, the committee invited the leadership of the district municipality to account for the R38 million shack call centre that City Press exposed. City Press revealed that the municipality irregularly advertised and awarded a R38 million tender to construct a prefabricated call centre with money meant for service delivery. However, the municipality, led by the executive mayor, Motseokae Maje, municipal manager Ronny Jonas and senior management, failed to appear before the committee without providing a valid reaso

