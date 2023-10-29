Leadership in a crisis …

In times of crisis, leaders wield more than just political power. They harness the art of rhetoric in a bid to unite their nations towards a common goal. South Africa, with a tumultuous history marked by apartheid, has seen leaders employ persuasive communication to navigate challenges.

I’ve been a media and rhetoric scholar for a decade. My colleague and I examined Ramaphosa’s communicative approaches during the pandemic. Our paper on his speeches looked at how leaders use their speeches to unify citizens amid turmoil and uncertainty.

A unified and socially cohesive society was more likely to adhere to health guidelines, cooperate in efforts to control the virus, and ensure that vulnerable populations had access to necessary resources and support. headtopics.com

We observed that Ramaphosa’s communication style bore distinct traits of what has been “Mandelaism” by some academics to rally South Africans behind a common cause. So-called after the iconic statesman, Mandelaism refers to rhetoric that appeals to patriotism to promote national unity and reconciliation. It is

This rhetorical approach tends to discourage dissent, underpinning the belief that all South Africans share the same goals. Ramaphosa’s rhetoric Little scholarship exists on Ramaphosa’s political-ideological convictions and philosophy or describes his approach to persuasion. The historian Tom Lodge has observed that The Covid-19 crisis forced Ramaphosa to communicate continuously. It provided an opportunity for rhetorical critics and scholars to consider how he used persuasive techniques, and how these might point to his ideas about the South African nation. headtopics.com

I wish to thank you for reaffirming to each other and to the world that we South Africans are a people who come together … Our ability to come together in a crisis, and our commitment to each other and our common future.

