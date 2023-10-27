Lawyers score R185 million payday on South Africa’s biggest pyramid scheme in history — and try to hide it

The liquidators of Mirror Trading International have arranged that they receive a R120-million payment out of the defunct pyramid scheme’s estate before any victims have received a cent.

Mirror Trading International (MTI) was a Bitcoin-based network marketing scam that began in South Africa and drew in members worldwide. By sheer stroke of luck, and with the help of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, the liquidators recovered 1,281 bitcoins that MTI’s former brokerage, FXChoice, had frozen., it had frozen the funds in June 2020 after detecting suspicious activity on the account and conducting an internal investigation.

Thanks to FXChoice’s swift action and the timing of MTI’s liquidation, the liquidators banked almost R1.1 billion by selling the bitcoins on Luno. Besides Luno’s commission, the legal fees, and liquidators’ take, the L&D contains proof of payment to the South African Revenue Service (SARS) for over R283 million to settle a dispute over unpaid taxes. headtopics.com

“The interrogations further assisted to identify unlawful misappropriation of bitcoin by the management/perpetrators,” the liquidators stated. “During the inquiries, Adv Victor investigated and conducted the inquiries on witnesses to establish the claims against each witness, he also prepared all bundles of the inquiries and forwarded to the attorneys of record,” they stated.

The exact size of MTI has been a moving target. Previous court documents estimated that 29,421 bitcoins flowed through the scheme.(Afrikaans wordplay “money-matters” or “money-business”) reported that around 39,000 bitcoins had been deposited into the scheme and 32,000 withdrawn — leaving a difference of roughly 7,000 bitcoin. headtopics.com

