Lawyer accuses judge of irregularities in Omotoso trial

The lawyer of rape-accused televangelist Timothy Omotoso has accused the presiding judge of procedural irregularities for not calling previous prosecutors to testify in the trial. Omotoso and his co-accused appeared in court on Tuesday.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:
News24 » / 🏆 4. in ZA
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.