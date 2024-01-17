Lawyer accuses judge of irregularities in Omotoso trial

The lawyer of rape-accused televangelist Timothy Omotoso has accused the presiding judge of procedural irregularities for not calling previous prosecutors to testify in the trial. Omotoso and his co-accused appeared in court on Tuesday.





News24 » / 🏆 4. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.