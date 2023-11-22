Launch of African Union's Reconstruction and Development Awareness Week

As the AU Champion on the “Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development” dossier, it gives me pleasure to announce the launch of the functions of the third edition of the African Union’s Reconstruction and Development (PCRD) Awareness Week, which is held under the theme “Toward a Better Future for Africa through Peacebuilding “, from November 22-27, 2023.

It aims to shed light on the priority we all accord to peacebuilding endeavors as well as reconstruction and development efforts in Africa, as the continent grapples with formidable and intricate challenges, compounded by a global geopolitical and economic climate characterized by polarization. This makes it incumbent upon us to embrace a full-fledged African vision to address the challenges of peace, security and development. In this context, I would like to commend the progress achieved in the operation of the African Union Centre for Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development (PCRD), which Cairo host





