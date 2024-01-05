Latest PSL Transfer Rumours: Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Sundowns and More

Orlando Pirates could be set to make a few changes to their playing staff during the January transfer window, with some names unsurprising. A player like Souaibou Marou has been branded about as an imminent exit, with the Cameroonian striker thought to be accompanied compatriot Bienvenu Eva Nga. According to a report, Cape Town City are close to securing the services Surprise Ralani’s son Emile Witbooi, who was also a target of Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 15-year-old Witbooi, who is a South Africa U15 and School Of Excellence star, has been singled out as one of the most talented up and coming youngsters on the local football scene. With the January transfer window offering an opportunity for clubs to make some key recruitments, Pirates fans will be interested to hear talk of plans to potentially strengthen the team’s strike force. AmaZulu FC have reportedly added two Mamelodi Sundowns first team players to their January transfer wishlist





