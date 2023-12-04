Latest PSL Transfer Rumours: Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Sundowns

The wrap of the latest PSL transfer rumours feature Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates and the moves of Sundowns as well. The farcical circumstances surrounding Puso Dithejane are unbelievable. That after a strong start to a loan spell for Goodman Mosele. “It’s a loan deal and he will be going back to Pirates at the end of the season. He is still in the plans at Pirates,” a source told. Jayden Adams, Devin Titus and Kyle Jurgens have signed new deals.

“Firstly, I want to thank the coaches and management because without their support this wouldn’t have happened,” Titus told Stellenbosch FC media. “I have been with Stellenbosch FC since the beginning of my career with the club’s DDC team so it’s an exciting prospect for me to extend my stay, and with this new deal, I hope to be here for a long time. “I’m very excited for the future and I hope that I will be able to continue helping the team compete for silverware in the coming seasons.” Cape Town Spurs have added a much-needed boost to their troubled goalkeeping department that has been leaking goals so far this season





