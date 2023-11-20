Kaizer Chiefs are at the heart of the latest PSL transfer rumours, along with other major players like Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns. A fresh Kaizer Chiefs signing already seems to have been frozen out at Naturena. Kaizer Chiefs set a deadline for a new coach to be installed before the January transfer window.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: 🏆 23. TheSAnews »
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
The latest PSL transfer rumours: Kaizer Chiefs prepare double swoopCatch up on all the latest PSL transfer rumours including updates from Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on Saturday 21 October.
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 23. / 26,25 Read more »
The latest PSL transfer rumours: Sundowns striker targeted by Kaizer ChiefsCatch up on all the latest PSL transfer rumours including updates from Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on Wednesday 25 October.
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 23. / 26,25 Read more »
The latest PSL transfer rumours: Kaizer Chiefs after Namibian strikerCatch up on all the latest PSL transfer rumours including updates from Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on Thursday 26 October.
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 23. / 26,25 Read more »
The latest PSL transfer rumours: Shortlist for Kaizer Chiefs jobCatch up on all the latest PSL transfer rumours including updates from Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on Thursday 2 November 2023.
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 23. / 26,25 Read more »
The latest PSL transfer rumours: Kaizer Chiefs still chasing wunderkidCatch up on all of your latest PSL transfer rumours including updates from Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on Friday 3 November 2023.
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 23. / 26,25 Read more »
The latest PSL transfer rumours: Kaizer Chiefs target in troubleCatch up on all the latest PSL transfer rumours including updates from Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on Saturday 4 November 2023.
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 23. / 26,25 Read more »