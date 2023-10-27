Latest On Bayern-Bound Mzansi Sensation

Bayern Munich bound teenage sensation Aphiwe Buthelezi has linked up with the AmaZulu first team following his return from a successful Germany trip.As confirmed by the Bavarian giants, the teenager was named the 2023 Bayern Youth Cup MVP, which guarantees his place in the Bayern World team in 2024.

In the meantime, the attacker has returned to South Africa: however, there has been a change with regards to his development.

This will come as a huge boost for the budding teenager as he gets to rub shoulders with his senior counterparts under the watchful eye of coach Pablo Franco and his technical team. Buthelezi is described as a skillful attacker who is not afraid to take on his marker and has an eye for goal. headtopics.com

AmaZulu have been preparing for their Premiership clash against Chippa United this weekend, with an eye on the upcoming Carling Knockout fixture against Golden Arrows next weekend.

