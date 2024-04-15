Late Singer Zahara's Family Organises Concert to Buy Back Her House

The family of late multi-platinum-selling singer Zahara – real name Bulelwa Mkutukana – is organising a concert to raise funds to buy back her Roodepoort house. Zahara passed away on 11 December last year after spending almost three weeks at a private hospital in Johannesburg. She was buried in her home province, Eastern Cape, on 23 December.In 2022, the Afropop singing sensation was on the verge of losing her townhouse as a result of defaulting on her monthly instalments of R17 665, 40.

After going public and asking for donations, Zahara thanked her fans for hearing her cry and also shared that she had received help from one major donor; whom she said was a businessman.reported that the donor in question was the Economic Freedom Fighters – led by Julius Malema. EFF spokesperson, Sinawo Thambo confirmed that the political party helped the award-winning singer by giving herHowever, it appears as though that was not enough because Zahara’s house was auctioned before she passed.

