The Beatles posing together. From left to right: musicians George Harrison, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, circa 1965.A much-anticipated"new" Beatles record will be released next week on 2 November.A much-anticipated"new" Beatles record, created with the help of artificial intelligence, will be released next week on 2 November, former band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr revealed Thursday.

The track will be unveiled at 13:00 GMT on 2 November by Apple Corps, Capitol and Universal Music Enterprises (UMe), with a music video debuting the following day. "It's quite emotional and we all play on it, it's a genuine Beatles recording," he added."In 2023, to still be working on Beatles music, and about to release a new song the public haven't heard, I think it's an exciting thing."

Recording at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, they also added Starr's drum part alongside bass, piano, a slide guitar solo by McCartney - inspired by Harrison - and more backing vocals. The Beatles - Lennon, McCartney, Starr and Harrison - split in 1970, with each going on to have solo careers, but they never reunited.Lennon was shot dead in New York in 1980 aged 40 while Harrison died of lung cancer in 2001, aged 58.was one of several tracks on a cassette that Lennon had recorded for McCartney a year before his death. It was given to him by Lennon's widow Yoko Ono in 1994.but the project was abandoned because of background noise on the demo. headtopics.com

McCartney said earlier this year that the technology's use was"kind of scary but exciting because it's the future". "It's the last song my dad, Paul, George and Ringo got to make together. It's like a time capsule and all feels very meant to be," he added.We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred

