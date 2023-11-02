Langa marks 100 years with street festival of music, arts and tasty cuisine

Langa is commemorating the centenary of its existence with a street festival showcasing the talented community of Langa through music, dance, art and culinary delights.Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announced plans to mark Langa’s 100th anniversary this year.

‘This year we celebrate one hundred years of Langa, of people’s stories, history, culture and heritage,’ said Mayor Hill-Lewis. ‘Langa has been a crucial part of Cape Town’s fabric for a full century, and I have no doubt that the next hundred years will deliver an even more impressive list of achievements and contributions from this community.’

