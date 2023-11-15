Landowners affected by East African Crude Oil Pipeline yet to receive compensation

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline is slated to pass through 10 districts in Uganda, but many who own property in its path haven't seen a cent from the government. Years ago, Steven Pepe, a cattle farmer, believed he was about to get a windfall. Pepe, the local chairperson of Karyabuhoro village in Kyahi subcounty, Gomba district, has a farm that sits on several acres of land. In 2018, government appraisers surveyed the land and earmarked 10 acres to route the East African Crude Oil Pipeline.
Running from Hoima, in western Uganda, to Chongoleani peninsula, near Tanga port in Tanzania, the EACOP is expected to be the longest heated pipeline in the world, measuring 1,443 kilometers (897 miles). About 20% of the pipeline will be in Uganda, crossing 10 districts. Since 2018, the government has been acquiring land for the pipeline and has promised to compensate the landowners, known as project-affected persons (PAPs). The most recent payments to PAPs were made in Februar
South Africa Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: City_Press | Read more »
Source: Moneyweb | Read more »
ALLAFRİCA: Call for Nominations: African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Awards 2023The African Leadership Magazine (ALM) is inviting nominations for the 12th edition of the African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year (POTY) Awards 2023. Nominations are open until November 30, 2023. The awards recognize Africans and people of African descent who are contributing to the continent's progress and changing its negative image.
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »
Source: CapeTownEtc | Read more »