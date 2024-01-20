Ladysmith Black Mambazo Concludes South African Legacy Tour

The acapella masters Ladysmith Black Mambazo recently concluded their South African Legacy Tour, which began in May and ended in December. The group, founded in 1960, has had a long and successful career.





mailandguardian » / 🏆 2. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cricket South Africa meets with South African Jewish Board of Deputies over David Teeger matterThe South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) is hoping the International Cricket Council will intervene in the David Teeger matter after their meeting with Cricket South Africa didn't go as planned. The SAJBD took umbrage at the demotion of Teeger as captain from the South Africa Under-19 World Cup that starts on Friday.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

South Africa's legal battle with Israel at ICJ ends as lawyers respond to genocide claimsSouth Africa's high-profile legal battle with Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague ends Friday, as Israel’s lawyers respond to claims of genocidal intent in Gaza.

Source: TheAfricaReport - 🏆 29. / 55 Read more »

Amazon to Establish African Headquarters in South AfricaAmazon announces plans to build its African headquarters in Cape Town and launch an online marketplace in South Africa in 2024.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

Mali coach sees home-based squad as advantage for South Africa at AfconMali head coach Eric Chelle believes that South Africa's majority home-based squad gives them an advantage at the Africa Cup of Nations. He argues that the players' experience in the DStv Premiership is a hidden strength for Bafana Bafana.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

South Africa's TV licence system has failed, says OutaThe Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) warns that the TV licence system in South Africa has already failed and waiting years to change the SABC's funding model could lead to financial problems for the public broadcaster.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

Israel accuses South Africa of vilifying its right to self-defence at ICJIsrael has defended itself against South Africa's genocide case at the ICJ, accusing Pretoria of vilifying its right to self-defence against Hamas militants. Dr Tal Becker, a legal expert of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made fiery opening remarks at the ICJ, accusing South Africa of blaming Israel for the killings of its citizens by Hamas and delegitimising Israel's existence.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »