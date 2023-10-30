Lady’s ‘Elizabedi’ Remix Video Goes Viral on TikTok, South Africa Invites Her To Play in the Kasi

The lady's remix made many people happy, and now she has a chance to share her talent with people throughout the countryremix, which adds her unique touch to the viral trend, quickly garnered a massive following on social media. As her remix spread like wildfire, South Africans from all corners of the country began to take notice.

Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on ourof South Africa invited her to visit their kasi as a gesture of gratitude for her role in spreading happiness and unity."You should come to kasi were you belong."secured the Springboks victory in an important game, and netizens could not help but relate to how the young man felt.

South Africa Headlines Read more: brieflyza »

TikTok Video of Woman Turning Off TV During Springboks Rugby World Cup Match Has Mzansi LaughingA woman has been trending on TikTok after she switched of the TV while her whole family was watching the Springbok Rugby World Cup match. Mzansi loved it. Read more ⮕

Best Salary Negotiation Strategy: TikTok Video Enlightens MzansiYou don't have to settle for a job offer with a salary you are not happy with. A labour guru shed some light on how to negotiate a better package effectively. Read more ⮕

Bogus TikTok 'doctor' Matthew Lani arrested at Joburg hospitalBogus TikTok 'doctor' Matthew Lani arrested at Joburg hospital Read more ⮕

Dramatic Moment: Friend cries on behalf of heartbroken man as girlfriend dumps him (Video)TikTok video of the day features the most bizarre, fun, educational and sometimes shocking videos you’ll see on TikTok! Read more ⮕

Watch: Man’s One-Minute Shopping Spree Leaves Everyone in Awe (Video)TikTok video of the day features the most bizarre, fun, educational and sometimes shocking videos you’ll see on TikTok! Read more ⮕

Man wows the crowd by showering $1 million from a helicopter (Video)TikTok video of the day features the most bizarre, fun, educational and sometimes shocking videos you’ll see on TikTok! Read more ⮕